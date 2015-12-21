John Deere unveils 2016 Gator XUV 825i Special Edition

John Deere is offering a new special edition Gator utility vehicle geared towards crop and livestock producers who work long days and nights, and require additional storage to keep their tools organized and easily accessible. The XUV 825i Special Edition Gator features two integrated cargo tool boxes ideal for carrying tools or supplies, plus LED roof lights for added visibility.

“The Special Edition Gator was designed for those customers who require additional storage to complete the task at hand, day or night,” said Mark Davey, John Deere marketing manager, Gator utility vehicles. “This model will continue to provide customers the durability and productivity they come to expect from a Gator with added amenities like integrated tool boxes and LED lights. The added storage capability makes this a distinct offering in the market, and a first for John Deere.”

The two cargo boxes are situated on the driver and passenger side of the 50 hp., 812 cc XUV 825i Special Edition vehicle. The driver’s side box opens from the top and has two divided compartments with a removable tray. The passenger side box opens from the side and features one open compartment. Both tool boxes boast 75 lb. capacity.

The special edition Gator also features two integrated LED roof lights designed for producers who are out early in the morning or late at night. The new LED lights produce 74 percent more lumens than equivalent halogen work lights and last 250 times longer.

In addition to the special edition package, the heavy-duty model is outfitted with power steering, a deluxe cargo box with polyurea liner, integrated brake and tail lights, and an Operator Protective Structure (OPS) with nets. The vehicle is also equipped with yellow alloy rims and Maxxis® Bighorn tires. A power and front protection package includes power lift, a heavy-duty front brush guard and fender guard, along with floor mats. Inside the cab the XUV 825i is outfitted with a yellow bench seat.

The 2016 XUV 825i Special Edition Gator is now available for purchase with a $16,799 USD list price. Product quantities are limited, so visit your local John Deere dealer or www.JohnDeere.com/Gator to learn more.