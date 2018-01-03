Southeast Regional conference set for Jan. 11-14

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 2018 Southeast Regional Fruit and Vegetable Conference is set to kick off Thursday, Jan. 11 in Savannah, Georgia.

The conference, which will run Jan. 11- 14, is marketed as the “largest educational conference and trade show in the southeastern United States that unites growers, vendors and suppliers.” It will be held at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center.

The conference will feature more than 80 hours of educational sessions, addressing food safety commodity issues on production practices and increased yields, and marketing strategies. A trade show will feature 85,000 square feet of space filled with key suppliers and growers.

In addition to the educational sessions and trade show, other events will be held at the Conference Center. A Drone Precision Age Conference, a Produce Safety Alliance Training Course, and a Tomato Pest Management Meeting will be held Thursday Morning. An awards breakfast will be held Saturday, January 13. A worship service and industry roundtable discussion will be held Sunday morning.

The conference is a production of the Georgia Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association, and the Georgia Peach Council.

Fruit Growers News Assistant Editor Stephen Kloosterman will attend and cover the conference.